Boner of the Day for March 30th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: BUT MR. MUSK PROMISED TO HELP OUR SCHOOL.

Jan McGee, the principal of a Florida school, resigned after she attempted to send $100,000 to a scammer claiming to be Elon Musk. McGee had been speaking to the scammer for months when “Musk” promised to invest millions of dollars into her school after an upfront payment. Another staff member found out about the check and canceled it as they were previously aware that McGee was likely being scammed.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: HE TRIED HIRING A DUMPSTER TO KILL HIS SON.

58-year-old Ohio man Desmen Ramsey has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after he drunkenly called a dumpster company instead of a hitman. Ramsey thought he was calling a hitman to kill his adult son when he left three voicemails at the dumpster company’s phone number saying, “It’s a five grand hit on him… I don’t give a f— where he’s at or what he’s doing or who he be with. Kill that b—-.” The employees of the dumpster company reported the voicemails with Ramsey’s information to the police.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: I HAVE OKIE IMMUNITY.

While being arrested for public intoxication video footage from the backseat of a patrol car shows Oklahoma State Rep. Dean Davis arguing with the officer who arrested him. Rep. Davis can be seen yelling, “You chose the wrong person, congratulations!” Davis took out his wallet to show police his legislative credentials, arguing that he can’t be arrested during the legislative session. This is Davis’ second arrest while in office.

via USA Today