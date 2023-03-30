Geek News on the Radio for March 30th, 2023

Watch the trailer for asteroid city

Mole People Remake

Creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, is planning to remake the 1956 classic, The Mole People. The remake, picked up by Universal, will have a new spin on the story.

LucasFilms announces new disney+ show

Set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. May 4th, 2023

Deadpool 3 coming in November 2024

Star of Pride and Prejudice and Succession, Matthew Macfadyen, is set to be in Deadpool 3 alongside Hugh Jackman. The film will premiere November 8th, 2024.

Liv Tyler Joins Captain America 4

The film Captain America: New World Order is set to have Liv Tyler cast as Betty Ross, the character she portrayed in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Anthony Mackie will be returning as Sam Wilson and Harrison Ford will be playing General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Demetrius Grosse cast in Wonderman

Grosse has been cast as the character of Eric Williams, brother of Simon Williams, the alter ego of Wonderman.

Jeremy Renner interviewed by Diane Sawyer

Actor Jeremy Renner has his first interview since his snowplow accident. The interview will be premiered on ABC on April 6th and released on Hulu the next day.

Strange New Worlds Season 2 Announced

The long-awaited return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is over. Filming has begun and is set to premiere June 15th, 2023 after the cliffhanger that was left in season 1.

Lower Decks Season 3 and 4

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is returning this spring on Paramount+ with the season 4 premiere following close behind this summer.

