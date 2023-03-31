Boner of the Day for March 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE URINE OBSESSED CONGRESS WOMAN FROM COLORADO.
Lauren Boebert made a splash from her aggressive questioning during the “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City” hearing. The hearing is about being more strict on crime in Washington DC, and there was an updated law code that was tossed out of the window. Lauren didn’t know that the updated law code never officially went into effect. One of Lauren’s questions were “Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington DC? Did you lead the charge to do so?” The witness being questioned denied any attempt to legalize public urination. She didn’t seem to focus more on the serious crimes.
Boner Candidate #2: HAVING A NEIGHBOR WITH A GUN IS DANGEROUS
If your neighbor has a gun, the level of danger you are in does go up. A St. George woman was shot inside her own home after her neighbors stray bullet found it’s way to her house, and inside her back. She said, “I was going to the bathroom and was playing with my phone, and I stood up to finish going to the bathroom and felt like an electrical socket blew up and that’s what I heard.” Not only that but an Ohio man was shot while getting out of his shower. His downstairs neighbor shot his gun up through the roof where the bullet struck the Ohio man in the right shoulder. Each shooter has been arrested.
Boner Candidate #3: OH, WHAT THE HELL….LAUREN BOEBERT AGAIN.
Lauren Boebert has pushed and pushed their religious views during their tenure in congress. She dropped out of high school because she was a pregnant teenager. Now her 17 year old son is under the same hot water for getting a girl pregnant. Lauren has attempted to hypocritically justify her son’s actions by not “nitpicking what the Bible says is right and wrong.” Lauren has repeatedly turned to God on various occasions when commenting on politics. Lauren also had this to say, “Obviously, I’m a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly.” Hypocrite.