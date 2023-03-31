Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 31st, 2023

Artsies:
Enys Men — weird folk horror in Cornwall — Broadway — 3 stars
Set in 1973 on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast, a wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower turn into a metaphysical journey that forces her as well as the viewer to question what is real and what is nightmare. via IMDB
Mark Jenkin
Stars: Mary Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Flo Crowe
A Thousand and One — mother-son Harlem drama — theaters — 4 stars
After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. via IMDB
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Stars: Teyana Taylor, Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney
Fartsies:
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — Fantasy Action Comedy — Theaters — 3 1/2 Stars
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. via IMDB
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein
Stars: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page