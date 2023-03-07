Boner of the Day for March 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WELL WHAT DID YOU EXPECT? I MEAN COME ON…THEY’RE GIRLS!
An all girls basketball team has had their championship stripped, after they won the championship game, against an all boys team. The game was mandatory for the 5th grade girls team to play against the boys for the title of champions. Prior to the game, the girls were told they could play, and if they won they would not be able to take the championship home. A Facebook post read, “Excuse me? What? What did they do to get disqualified? Did they not pay their dues? Did they not play up a level in competition? Oh, it’s because they’re GIRLS?!?!” Hoover Rec Center proposed to “make things right for the girls” which lacks detail.
Boner Candidate #2: SHE WAS TRYING TO BURN THE NEGATIVE ENERGY
A woman in Sandy, Utah has been arrested for causing a fire that left several apartment units run-down to the point that the occupants can no longer live there. According to police, Crystal Nicole Moss, said she was attempting to, “to burn away the negative energy, sadness and pain in her life.” Instead she caused negative energy, sadness, and pain in others lives now. She is now behind bars in Salt Lake County jail while being investigated for arson. A tweet from Sandy mayor advised that the fire left 6 units left abandoned. Moss claimed that she did not warn neighbors of the fire, but did knock on a fire department garage.
Boner Candidate #3: I’M DOLPHIN DAVE. IT’S WHAT DOLPHIN DAVE DOES.
Dolphin Dave takes swimming with the fishes seriously enough, that he’s willing to break the law. Whales and dolphins are protected on a state and federal level. Dolphin Dave was recorded on multiple occasions pursing dolphins and whales, close enough that he could touch them. DOCARE – (Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement) officers reportedly received numerous calls reporting alleged wildlife harassment. The man in question, is 65-year old David Jiménez of Maui, Hawaii. He will still keep swimming with the dolphins and whales because, “because it’s magical and others do much worse things.”