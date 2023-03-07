Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 7th, 2023

If you have Netflix, a phone, and time to kill, try Tomb Raider Reloaded

It’s Lara Croft in Name Only, but this game takes an addictive mobile game and removes all the monetization

Top down game where you move the character around and she automatically shoots whenever you stop moving

Free for all Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7AVpz6r-to

Skål! Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox this month

Cut down trees, mine ores, and fight mystical enemies in Odin’s secret 10th world

Crafting items and build epic viking castles with up to 10 friends on a shared server

Out on all Xbox platforms March 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Npr50gFqvxE

For every purpose you’d ever need a random list, RandomLists.com has you covered

Categories range from random addresses and teams to video games to choices

Browse all their categories–I bet you find at least one you can use

https://www.randomlists.com/

Have you ever wondered how many Utahs would fit in Mongolia? (it’s about 7)