Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 7th, 2023

3 bit gamer
If you have Netflix, a phone, and time to kill, try Tomb Raider Reloaded
  • It’s Lara Croft in Name Only, but this game takes an addictive mobile game and removes all the monetization
  • Top down game where you move the character around and she automatically shoots whenever you stop moving
  • Free for all Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7AVpz6r-to
Skål! Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox this month
  • Cut down trees, mine ores, and fight mystical enemies in Odin’s secret 10th world
  • Crafting items and build epic viking castles with up to 10 friends on a shared server
  • Out on all Xbox platforms March 14
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Npr50gFqvxE

 

For every purpose you’d ever need a random list, RandomLists.com has you covered

 

Have you ever wondered how many Utahs would fit in Mongolia? (it’s about 7)
  • The True Size dot com lets you see how states and countries compare to each other
  • Simply search your state/country of choice and drag it where you want on the map
  • https://www.thetruesize.com
