Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 7th, 2023

If you have Netflix, a phone, and time to kill, try Tomb Raider Reloaded
- It’s Lara Croft in Name Only, but this game takes an addictive mobile game and removes all the monetization
- Top down game where you move the character around and she automatically shoots whenever you stop moving
- Free for all Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7AVpz6r-to
Skål! Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox this month
- Cut down trees, mine ores, and fight mystical enemies in Odin’s secret 10th world
- Crafting items and build epic viking castles with up to 10 friends on a shared server
- Out on all Xbox platforms March 14
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Npr50gFqvxE
For every purpose you’d ever need a random list, RandomLists.com has you covered
- Categories range from random addresses and teams to video games to choices
- Browse all their categories–I bet you find at least one you can use
- https://www.randomlists.com/
Have you ever wondered how many Utahs would fit in Mongolia? (it’s about 7)
- The True Size dot com lets you see how states and countries compare to each other
- Simply search your state/country of choice and drag it where you want on the map
- https://www.thetruesize.com