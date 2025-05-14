Boner Of The Day For May 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE COOK PUT BACON ON THE MAN’S SANDWICH.

In Springfield Massachusetts, a man was sentenced to prison for the shooting of a cook from Holyoke bar. This happened in December 2022, were officers were called into the Unicorn Bar around 8:45pm. The officers found the 39-year-old Benito Agron- who is the cook- bad been shot several times. The suspect; John Brown Jr, was sitting at the bar talking with Agron and then later got a sandwich, then turned into a physical fight. After leaving, Brown returned after 30 minutes and shot Agron with a handgun. A warrant was issued for Brown on the following charges; attempted murder, Firearm in Felony, possess, Firearm, carry without a license. A week later Brown was sent to court were he was found guilty and sentence to 18-20 years for armed assault.

Read Here:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: WE WANT YOUR KIDS TEETH TO ROT AND FALL OUT OF THEIR MOUTHS.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is seeking to remove prescription fluoride supplements for kids from the market. Supplements that include fluoride tables, drops and lozenges that are recommended for kids who don’t get fluoridated water to help prevent cavities. The announcement came Tuesday from the FDA and claims that ingested fluoride changes the human microbiome in a concerning way, even though the research it cites is inconclusive.

Read Here:

Boner Candidate #3: THAT’S RIGHT. I’M DRAGGING PETE ROSE FROM HIS GRAVE AND NOMINATION HIM FOR A RICHLY DESERVED BONER.

Pete Rose was dismissive Sunday when he was asked about an accusation that he had sexual relations with a girl under 16 back in the 1970’s. Pete was attending a celebration in Philadelphia for the World-Series-winning Phillies team and told the reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer; ” No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago , babe.” He was later asked again by another reporter and he said; “I’m going to tell you one more time. I’m here for the Phillies organization. And who even cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren’t even born. So you shouldn’t be talking about it, because you weren’t born.”

Read Here: