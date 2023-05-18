Boner of the Day for May 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: PAPERS. WE NEED YOUR PAPERS. YOUR PASSPORT, PLEASE.
Hertz has been under fire after telling a Puerto Rico man, that he needs his passport to rent a car, after he paid for the rental in advance. Anyone from Puerto Rico is a United States citizen, and have every single right as a United States citizen. Humberto Marchand recorded the incident where he was asked to leave by a Hertz employee. When he refused she asked if he wanted her to call the police. Humberto said, “yes, please call the police.” Hertz has since apologized, “We sincerely regret that our policy was not followed and have apologized to Mr. Marchand and refunded his rental.”
Boner Candidate #2: HE MAY BE A SHORT TEMPERED FLASHER, BUT HE DON’T DRINK BUD LITE.
Lauren Bobert has trouble talking about her divorce, without putting disrespect on Bud-Light’s name. When Lauren’s husband, Jayson, was served the divorce papers he was more than angry according to the process server. The affidavit also mentions her husband was cleaning guns, and drinking beer out of a tall glass as well as that he was more than upset. Lauren has been defending her husband. She said, “Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light.” She claims her divorce is a private matter. If so then she stop talking about it.
Boner Candidate #3: HE CAN CHEW AND WALK GUM AT THE SAME TIME. (THAT’S WHY HE’S OUR GUY)
Republicans has blocked a resolution to remove the liar, George Santos from his position in Congress. He has recently pled not guilty to 13 counts of federal fraud charges. “This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. California Rep. Robert Garcia said in a statement, “He’s already admitted to lying and defrauding, he is an embarrassment to the House and to the country.” A two-thirds vote is necessary for any motion to expel a sitting congressperson. McCarthy wants the ethics committee to “move rapidly on this.”
