Boner Of The Day For May 20th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE MAYOR OF ST. LOUIS SAYS, ‘WE NEED HELP’

St. Louis was hit with a tornado on Friday, the result left devastating damage to the city. Along with 5 people dead and 38 injured, expecting the numbers to increase as recovery efforts continue. The May Cara Spencer told MSNBC that FEMA has yet to come assist after the city was ravaged. Spencer said that the city is in desperate need for federal aid, stating “I can tell you that in local level, every organization, community member, elected official has been on point, what we need right now is federal assistance. This is where FEMA and the federal government has got to come in and help communities.” FEMA has yet to show up and help the community though every other level of government has been showing up to help and regather the community. Spencer came out with a response saying “We do not have confirmed assistance from FEMA at this point. I do want to say, however, every other level of government has been on the ground with us helping in every capacity possible. But when you have a disaster of this scale – eight miles of just pure destruction- this tornado didn’t just touch down and leave.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO SEE THE WRONG BODY.

A California woman who was trying to mourn and say goodbye to her late uncle, when she saw the casket she realized that the man in there was not her Uncle. When she went to tell the mortuary they told her she was wrong. Not only was it not her Uncle whoever was in the casket was wearing the suit that the family has picked out for the viewing. Hunt and the family went back and forth with the mortuary arguing if that was her uncle or if it wasn’t. Once the Hunt family showed pictures of there uncle is when the mortuary realized their mistake. It took several hours to remedy the mix up, once the right body was in the casket and suit is when the family got him back. Though left little to no time for a viewing, the Hunt family made some comments such as “there was little to no time left for any viewing” and :It shouldn’t have happened, I didn’t make arrangements there to see the wrong body.” Along with the mortuary has denied all allegations and has prepared to send Hunt a cease and desist letter to her.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: CAREFUL! HE’S A 92 YEAR OLD AMPUTEE ARMED WITH A BUTTER KNIFE

Officers were called to the residence after Donald had poked a worker with a butter knife. When officers got into his room bodycam footage showed Donald sitting in his wheelchair clutching the serrated blade. One of the officers can be heard saying “Put it down mate. Come on, Donald, don’t be silly. We can solve it without having to resort to this…Do as you’re told.” After is when Donald was pepper sprayed in the face. The footage also shows the other officer making his way towards Donald with his baton extended before striking him. Than along with that the officers deploys there taser as Donald screams out of pain before the officers took the knife from him. Officials say that pair used “unjustified and unlawful” force after entering the wheelchair bound pensioner’s room. Prosecutor Paul Jarvis KC said “I ought to have been obvious by the fact he has one leg that this man who wasn’t going to be mobile. This was an elderly, vulnerable man who may not have understood what was going on. Rather that being met with understanding and sympathy, he was confronted by irritation and annoyance on the part of the defendants.” Donald was taken to the hospital after the incident and died 22 day later after contracting Covid.

Read More