Boner Candidate #1: WE DID IT IN THE NAME OF FUN

A video showed to Draper police on Tuesday showed a group which calls itself Urbex Utah inside the aquarium climbing up “The Claw” structure that most see while driving on Interstate 15. Even showing in one point of the video of them hang with there feet dangling down below. When sources reached out to Urbex they said they knew what they were doing was illegal, but said they were willing to take the risk in the name of fun. Draper police released a statement saying that those participating in the video could face charges. Along with stating they hope this doesn’t encourage other viewers because the possibility of serious injury or death is a bigger concern for the department than potential charges.

Boner Candidate #2: THE DISEASES ARE STILL SPREADING BUT NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO WARN US

The CDC’s communications people are being fired or simply told not to stop distributing Health Alerts or other newsletters critical to informing the public. It has been seen that many of their websites have not been updated in over a month as measles and other infectious diseases spread. Kevin Griffis who served as the director of communications at the CDC released a statement “public health functions best when its experts are allowed to communicate the work that they do in real time, and that’s not happening, that could put people’s lives at risk.” There has not been any health emergencies have not paused since January. Even though cases of measles, listeria, salmonella, hepatitis A and C have spread throughout the country. Over more than 100 million Americans continue to suffer from chronic diseases like diabetes and breast cancer. “We are functionally unable to operate communications, We feel like our hands are tied behind our backs.”

Boner Candidate #3: HOW TO EXPRESS HOW TRULY AWFUL THESE PEOPLE ARE?

The Justice Department released a statement on Wednesday saying that there are ending its previous agreements with two cities that were accused of unconstitutional policing practices. The two cities that nationwide outrage and protests over the 2020 deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police. Under former President Joe Biden, the Justice Department released a report in 2023 discussing the pattern of Minneapolis Police Department of discrimination against Black residents. The mad and agreement to overhaul its police training and policies with court supervision. A similar agreement was reached with the city of Louisville, Kentucky where Taylor was killed. Though as of now the Trump administration is terminating those agreements and retracting all constitutional violations. Things that include excessive force, discriminating against Black people and discriminating against people with behavioral health disabilities.

