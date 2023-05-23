Boner of the Day for May 23rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: Figure out how to make this right, Chuck
Buckingham Palace is under fire, for declining to return the ashes of an Ethiopian Prince back to their homeland. A spokesperson from the palace mentioned, “It is very unlikely that it would be possible to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity.” Requests in the past to return remains have been followed through by the palace. The request by the family of Prince Alemayehu remains, have lasted over a century.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: Sports Builds Parental Character
It was an all out basketball brawl in Fort Wayne, Indiana with a referee, and a parent swinging for the fences. The whole incident was caught on video. The two seemed to of exchanged words for more than a few moments before the parent started throwing hands. The fight lasted further than the hardwood court as it took several spectators to break up the parent from the official. Once finally separated they escorted the parents out of the venue. Authorities were not called to the incident.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #3: Donald Trump Said this was good for you
A Florida man named Ellis, 49, has finally been sentenced to state prison after video evidence shows him pouring bleach in his co-workers Pepsi. Ellis could’ve been taking Donald Trumps advice, and was sneaking his co-worker the COVID cure. After being pressed with video evidence, Ellis claimed he did it, “to get back at [his colleague] for being difficult to work with.” The video shows the victim, Jerome, walking away. After Jerome is out of sight you can then see what appears to be Ellis spitting in the drink.
via New York Post