Boner Candidate #1: THE WOMAN IS A PATRIOT I TELL YOU; A DAMN PATRIOT

Many politicians, celebrities, and even your uncle perhaps have posted online this last weekend for memorial day. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene made a blatant mistake in her post as it included a picture of the American flag that only had 18 stars on it, and 15 white stripes and 15 red stripes.

Boner Candidate #2: IS IT A MIXTURE OF GOAT AND ALMOND MILK, OR IS IT BREAST MILK?

With all the dairy and milk alternatives that are offered at most coffee shops Perm, Russia café chain called Coffee Smile has introduced a plan for an alternative alternative milk choice for your morning latte, breast milk. For a low price of $8 you will be bale to get a latte with milk farmed from disease tested mothers. This shocking seems to have an audience though as 23% of their cliental have reported they are willing to give it a try. Since the stunt campaign was released the company has said that they have not used any actual breast milk. The employees though were given lattes made with a mixture of goat and almond milk, which supposedly tastes like the real thing.

Boner Candidate #3: THE LOWEST OF THE LOW

Hartford, Wisconsin family has been staying in an Air Bnb due to their house being engulfed in flames. The mother, Multhauf, had been on a trip with her sister during this event. She was informed of the disaster by her con when he called and said “Mom my arms are bubbling, but I got the fire out, but what should I do?” The fire effected most of the house and hurt the little boys arm. The families sweet friends set up a GoFundMe that raised nearly $3000 to assist them. The family was not out of the woods though as when they attempted to obtain the money GoFundMe had said it was already cashed out. GoFundMe has made a statement that they have a “zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and we cooperate fully with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. Our Trust & Safety team has banned this account from using our platform for any future fundraisers and will help ensure the beneficiary receives the funds raised on her behalf through our giving guarantee.”

Since then a new page has been created which you can donate to, here if you would like.

