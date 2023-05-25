Radio From Hell | 5.25.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with listener check-in’s and Frank Christ tells us who is They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then Kerry has full Geek News for us and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Desolation distilling cocktails in a can made and distilled in Utah by Beehive Distilling and Robert Gehrke joins us with his SLC update. And as always, we finish the with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

