Boner Of The Day For May 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: “Lazy Lawyering”

A Utah lawyer is being punished because last week by the state Court of Appeals for filing a brief with “fake precedence” created by AI. It was discovered when several of the cases cited in the argument did not exist in court records and the only references to the supposed precedent were in ChatGPT’s “hallucinations”. Richard Bednar, admitted that the court used AI to prepare the brief. Bednar said it was done by a law clerk without his knowledge and he did not fact-check the document before filing it with the court. The court made a statement “We agree that the use of AI in the preparation of pleading is a research tool that will continue to evolve with advances in technology, however we emphasize that every attorney has ongoing duty to review and ensure the accuracy of their court filings.”

Boner Candidate #2: Next time, take more water, less mushrooms

Early Saturday two hikers who got lost on Cascade Mountain in upstate New York’s Adirondack High Peaks dialed 911 to report the death of their friend. When the ranger arrived on the scene found the hikers “in an altered mental state” after ingesting hallucinogenic mushrooms. Along with their friend was actually alive, just not with them. The DEC said “the third member of their party called and was not injured.” The other two hikers were escorted “to a waiting ambulance and New York State Police unit while their friend was taken back to the campsite”

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: “Nancy is so beautiful and smart! That’s right, says totally real person!”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace are accusing the controversial congresswoman of making questionable request of her team. Several past staffers spoke out with the condition of anonymity. They said that she allegedly would monitor her image on social media. Evan going as far too make fake accounts known as “bots” to post in support of her. She also asked staffers to create fake profiles on social media in order to boost her online image. Former staffers stated “We has to make multiple accounts, burner accounts and go reply to comments, saying things that weren’t true even Reddit forums, we were congressional staff, and there were actual things we could be doing to help the constituents.”

