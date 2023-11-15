Boner of the Day for November 15th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ALL GAS AND NO BRAKES, BABY.

Two suspects are taken into custody, after they smashed a stolen car into the back of an unoccupied vehicle. The driver, 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue, was taken out of the vehicle, detained, and waited for medical services to arrive. The sheriffs office stated, “Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision-making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes’.”

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: I’M SORRY. IF THE BANK SAYS YOU’RE DEAD….YOU’RE DEAD.

Michele McKenney has a 13 year old son to take care of, and she does not know how much longer she can support her household without her social security benefits. She said, “My son, he’s only 13 years old, and he’s my world, and the fact that I can’t maybe buy food for him or keep a roof over his head scares me to death.” Her financial institution, Bank of America, has declared Michele deceased twice. Bank of America has not received any official documentation that claim. Michele stated, “I’ve gone above and beyond to fix it, and I can’t, and I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m getting a point where I don’t have any options. I’m running out of options, and I’m running out of time.”

via WFLA

Boner Candidate #3: STAND YOUR BUTT UP. NO, YOU STAND YOUR BUTT UP.

Bernie Sanders had to intervene a verbal fight during a Union hearing, which was titled, ‘Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families.‘ Okla. Sen. Mark Wayne Mullin, and Teamsters Union leader Sean O’Brien were the two at odds end. “This is a time and this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here. OK?” Mullin said. “That is fine, perfect,” O’Brien said. “You want to do it now?” Mullin said. “I’d love to do it right now,” O’Brien said. “Stand your butt up,” Mullin said. “Then you stand your butt up.” Bernie Sanders intervened, “This is a hearing, and God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress. You have questions on any economic issues, anything said, go for it. We’re not here to talk about physical abuse.”

via Fox 13