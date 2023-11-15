Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.15.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, November 17th

Justin Willman at Kingsbury Hall

Dirty Honey at The Depot (21+)

Saturday, November 18th

Midnight Memories (one direction night) at The Depot (18+)

Depeche Mode at the Delta Center

On sale Friday at 9am –

AJR – July 16th – Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Starset – April 21- The Depot

Natalie Jane – March 27 – Kilby Court

Matisyahu – February 29 – The Depot

Melanie Martinez – May 18 th – Delta Center

– Delta Center Kevin James – June 29 th – Delta Center

– Delta Center Thirty Seconds to Mars with AFI – July 30 – USANA –

Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – August 1st -USANA

On sale Friday at noon –

Hozier – USANA – August 31st

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link

Duncan Trussell at Wiseguys 11.17-11.19 – Link

Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link

Friday, November 17th

DURRY at The Stateroom – Link

St. Paul & The Broken Bones at Capitol Theater – Link

Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience at Commonwealth Room – Link

Adventure Club live at The Complex – Link

Alesana live at The Complex – Link

2023 Lights On! – Holiday Lighting Event at The Gateway – Link

Saturday, November 18th

The New Pornographers at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Geordie Kieffer at the State Room – Link

Sabbath Judas Sabbath, a tribute to Judas Priest and Black Sabbath at Aces High Saloon – Link

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link