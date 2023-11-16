Boner of the Day for November 16th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HERE COMES THE SANTY CLAUS TRAIN….AND IT’S WEAVING.
Henry Meade, a man from Tazewell, Tennessee, has been arrested for drug possession and a DUI. Meade was the driver of the train in the Christmas Tractor Parade and had the responsibility of driving guests around. On November 11th, people that were visiting the parade reported that Meade was acting strange and erratically. When officers arrived on the scene, Meade failed a sobriety test and was arrested. Upon his arrest, there were narcotics such as things like meth, and other paraphernalia. Meade is now facing drug and DUI charges.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: WHO YA GONNA CALL? GHOST BUSSES.
Louisiana Republican Representative, Clay Higgins, has a conspiracy theory he has been sharing with the public. Higgins says that there were buses painted white called ”
ghost buses” at the January 6th riot that were filled with FBI informants disguised as Trump supporters. Higgins also believes the riot was somehow set up by the FBI in order to push blame onto Trump supporters. Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, has denied knowing anything about ghost buses and says he has never even heard the term. Wray isn’t the only one that is saying he has never heard of ghost buses. Bennie Thompson, Democratic Mississippi Representative, claims he has never heard this either, along with Republican Georgia Representative, Barry Loudermilk. Higgins he has extensive evidence about these ghost buses and what the intentions of the FBI were, but he is keeping this private from the public.
via Huffpost
Boner Candidate #3: LET’S MAKE IT EASIER TO BURN THE BOOKS AND JAIL THE LIBERALS; ALL OF WHOM WANT TO GIVE OUR KIDS PORN.
A new bill in Salt Lake City is now moving forward regarding the banning of books in schools. The voting was 10 to 4 on how books of indecent and pornographic nature should be handled in schools. There are, however, people that disagree with this bill. “What we need to do is trust our librarians to do their jobs, because they already were.”, said Tara Cooper, a person against the amendment. “We have different populations here in Utah that have different lived experiences, families have different standards, so it’s not my place to tell them what they can and can’t read in schools as an elected official,” said Angelo Romero, House Minority Leader Representative. If the bill was to be passed, it would be able to challenge any book and representatives would have authority to pull any books they thought to be immoral from the areas they represent.
via Fox 13