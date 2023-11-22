Boner of the Day for November 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SUSAN’S LIFE OF PRIVILEGE HAS SKEWED HER VIEW OF THE WORLD.
Actress Susan Sarandon is no longer being represented by the Hollywood agency UTA after she made some comments about Jewish people and Muslims. She was present at a rally and march that was pro-Palestine while saying these comments. She said, ” There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country”. Immediately, Sarandon faced backlash from different people on X, formerly known as Twitter. There were both Jewish and Muslim people from the United States responding to her comment and saying how she didn’t know at all how it felt to be Jewish or Muslim. After Sarandon made this comment, her agency, UTA, that she has been signed with since 2014 dropped her.
via Page Six
Boner Candidate #2: NOT JUST TOO SOON, IT SHOULD BE NEVER.
Just last month, actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role in FRIENDS, passed away at the age of 54. Just recently, comedian Hans Kim made what he thought was a good “joke” about Perry’s death. “Sad to hear that the great Matthew Perry died alone in a hot tub. For a guy on a show called friends he could have used a couple,” said Kim. As expected, Kim is now facing backlash from fans saying “too soon”, “is this supposed to be funny”, and “This is DESPICABLE”. Kim hasn’t responded to the backlash in any way so far.
via Metro
Boner Candidate #3: THE BOYS LOOKED LIKE THEY WANTED IT, SO YAY GOD!
High school football coach, Isaac Ferrell, has been fired after he held a baptism for his players after practice. About 20 of the football players were baptized by Pastor Gary Few. The Freedom from Religion Foundation said that Ferrell abused his position over the high school students. The superintendent of the school district has come out and said that Ferrell has been fired, but can’t make any other comment with an investigation is being conducted. However, one of the players of the mother was happy Ferrell held the baptism and claims from what she saw, the boys wanted it and enjoyed it.
via NBC