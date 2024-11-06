Boner of the Day for November 6th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: MS. HUFF HAS ALWAYS HAD A HARD TIME LIVING UP TO HER NAME

Charity Sunshine Huff was arrested in Rome because she attacked her 33 year-old sister. Charity Sunshine told officers she had been drinking before attacking her sister. She was later charged with battery, public drunk and disorderly conduct.

via Coosa Valley News

Boner Candidate #2: LUNCH IS FREE. IT’S THE PROCESSING FEES THAT GET YOU.

When you hear that the USDA had banned school lunch fees for low-income families, you’d think that would be end of it. The families that qualify for free or reduced lunch will pay as much as 60 cents per dollar in fees, when paying for school lunches electronically. Processing companies charge as much as $3.25 or 4% to 5% per transaction, as reported by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement Friday, “USDA and schools across America share the common goal of nourishing schoolchildren and giving them the fuel they need to learn, grow and thrive. While today’s action to eliminate extra fees for lower-income households is a major step in the right direction, the most equitable path forward is to offer every child access to healthy school meals at no cost.”

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU AIN’T FROM THIS COUNTRY….AND BY THAT I MEAN TEXAS…YOU CAN JUST CRAWL OFF AND DIE.

Hospitals in Texas are now required to ask their patients about their citizenship status which has taken into effect as on November 1st. This mandate is an attempt to get a grip on how much the state is spending on undocumented immigrants’ healthcare. “Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants,” stated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Kristen Etter, the director of policy and legal services for the Texas Immigration Law Council, says, “Do not let this deter you in any way from seeking the medical care that you or a loved one needs.”

via Fox 13