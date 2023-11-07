Boner of the Day for November 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ARE THERE ANY RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERS IN THIS COUNTRY?
Last year the American Academy of pediatrics released a study claiming that firearm injuries for children are increasing at an unexpected rate. According to trends from January 2017-February 2020 versus March 2020-November 2022. Visits due to firearm injuries per 30 days doubled, from 18.0 before the pandemic to 36.1 during the pandemic.
via Fox 13
Children are not safe from the threat of gun violence. A rumor spread around Lehi middle school, guided school’s office staff to find a gun in a student’s backpack. Viewpoint Middle School principal Aaron Barth wrote to parents, “Please talk to your student and remind them how important it is when they ‘see something, to say something.'”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS EVEN IF IT WAS A STATUE?
A Florida man, Ingus Schusser, entered a haunted house with ‘an FBI jacket’, a bullet proof vest, and an airsoft pistol that resembled a Glock. He used the airsoft gun to pistol whip the homeowner of the haunted house, unintentionally, because Schusser thought the homeowner wasn’t “a scaring player.” The bloodied owner of the haunted house had EMS provide first aid on scene. Schusser was arrested for aggravated battery, but bonded out of jail by posting $15,000 on the felony counts.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #3: SO YOU STOLE WINSTON CHURCHILL’S CRAPPER. WHAT DID YOU THINK YOU WOULD DO WITH IT?
An 18 karat gold toilet was taken from Winston Churchill’s birth place. Before it disappeared, the toilet had guests lined up to ‘use’ in three minute increments. Four men were charged with the disappearance of the toilet. Italian conceptual artist, Maurizio Cattelan, who created the toilet said, “At first, when they woke me up this morning with the news, I thought it was a prank: Who’s so stupid to steal a toilet?” I had forgotten for a second that it was made out of gold. ‘America’ was the 1% for the 99%, and I hope it still is. I want to be positive and think the robbery is a kind of Robin Hood-inspired action.”
via Fox 13