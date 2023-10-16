Boner of the Day for October 16th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHOOTIN’ GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
A Memphis man, Caderius Bailey, was arrested due to confiscated drugs, and stolen guns. Police noticed a black Kia Forte temporary tags pull into a Applebee’s. Once cops pulled Bailey over they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, and had Bailey exit his vehicle to which they found a black Glock 17 9mm as well as a bag of marijuana. A search of the car had police finding several plastic baggies of marijuana, meth, and 2 fentanyl pills. The gun was stolen for a local Cabela’s Sporting Goods. Officers also found 161 other stolen weapons. Bailey’s sheet of charges include, possessing a firearm during the commission/ attempt to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property for $2,500, possession of controlled substances with intent to sell fentanyl, possession of controlled substance with into to sell meth.
via Action News 5
Boner Candidate #2: STOP! WE DON’T WANT TO WATCH THIS!
A Florida school, Academy Of Innovative Education, has traumatized children aged 9-10 by having them watch roughly half an hour of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey which is the horror film released earlier this year. The movie contains gore, murder, torture, and some nudity. According to parent Michelle Diaz, “It’s not for them to decide what they want. It’s up to the professor to look at the content. He didn’t stop the movie, even though the kids were saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to watch this.’”
via NME
Boner Candidate #3: WE ARE COMING BACK WITH A WARRANT FOR THAT DOLL
A mortuary worker in Nebraska, Ryan Smith is accused of having sex with a life sized doll which was found inside of a dead person’s home. Ryan’s wrap sheet includes burglary, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence. Smith found the sex doll inside of a dead person’s home and later claimed to the property manager that he was to collect the doll for ‘evidence’. The manager of the property felt suspicious and call the the authorities. Police then photographed the scene, which it was photographed a few days before and found that object have been moved around.
via NY Daily News