Boner of the Day for October 26th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MY FACE HAS CHANGED SINCE THAT PHOTO WAS TAKEN.
A man from Ukraine did not even attempt to disguise himself when taking a driving test in place of his neighbor. He brought all the documents required to get a drivers license: a passport, an identification code, a medical certificate. All the staff had to do was look at the passport ID to understand he didn’t look alike. A spokesperson of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said, “If you looked at the ID, you could instantly tell that the person didn’t look the same. When they asked him what year he was born in, he couldn’t even tell them the correct year.”
via Oddity Central
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT KIND OF WATER DO YOU HAVE AT THE JAIL? DASANI? AQUAFINA?
A former NFL player, Chandler Jones, spent nearly 30 minutes with an odd interaction with police before he was arrested. Officers confronted him at an ex-girlfriends house who has a temporary protection order against him. He was making weird requests to officers including to take off his hat, itch his nose, pull up his shirt, and if he can sit on the ground. During his arrest, Chandler complained that his back hurt, and officers responded he can get water at the jail. Chandler then asked, “What kind of water do you guys have at the county? Is it Dasani or is it Aquafina?”
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #3: CUTTING HAIR IS SOMETHING YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO DO IN A RESTAURANT KITCHEN.
A former Taco Bell employee, Jennifer Legear, was fired after taking a photo of former co-worker giving another a hair cut. She shared the photo over social media where it gathered some attention. Jennifer said, “Just pure disgust and disbelief. I definitely know what kind of things you’re not supposed to be doing inside of kitchens. Cutting hair is one of them. It was only about 3 feet away from where you make the food. If this is what it takes to do the right thing, then so be it. I’ll find another job. People deserve to know what’s going on where their food is being made.”
via WGN