Boner of the Day for October 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1:YOU LOST THE BET, NOW DIG IN AND EAT IT UP.
A Michigan Wolverines fan is now refusing to follow through with a bet after the Washington beat Michigan in college football. He vowed to “eat dog poop out of a red solo cup” if Michigan lost to Washington, which did happen. Now fans and his followers are furious that he is backing out after he posted, ‘Y’all actually think you’re gonna get to me while I’m busy laughing my a** off. Some of you guys seriously need to get a life, this is concerning… I’m not eating the dog poop, get over it. Michigan is not cursed.’
Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JUST TRYING TO HELP…AND I’M NOT CRAZY
The owner of Lee Music in Heber said Wasatch County Council candidate Jami Hewlett wrote a letter that she also signed with his name. About a week ago Hewlett come to his music store where he teaches piano lessons to film a video about the business, Hewlett then told the owner that the city was going to tear down his building to put in a pedestrian alleyway. He said after she left, he reached out to city councilmembers, city planners and the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce to find out if that was true, which he said they all reassured him his business wasn’t at risk. Then on Tuesday morning he got a text from Hewlett saying ‘I sent you an email. You need to send it out to all your students,’” when he read the email he found that she had written a letter with his name on it, asking locals to come to the city council meeting to protest plans for downtown revitalization – the same plans local leaders had assured him weren’t happening. She then posted the email on her social media claiming it came from him which was only brought to his attention by his neighboring stores. When she was asked about if she had worked with Lee to write this letter she said she had to go and hung up the phone.
Boner Candidate #3: LADY TRUMP NEEDS A LITTLE WORK DONE
A Nevada politician was found guilty of taking money meant for a memorialization of a fallen officer and instead spent it on personal affairs including plastic surgery, rent and her daughters wedding. Michele Fiore, a Republican justice of the peace and former Las Vegas City Council member, also dubbed as “Lady Trump” pleaded not guilty to but was later charged with six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 and faces up to 140 years in prison — 20 for each count.