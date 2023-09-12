Boner of the Day for September 12th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE TEXTED HIS MOTHER A FROWNY FACE EMOJI AND THE WORLD “HELP”

When you’re in the heat of a drug deal, text your mother. She will be disappointed, but then she will be likely to help get you out of a sticky situation. A mother called the cops to help her son, described as KH, out of a drug deal gone wrong. Once police arrived to the mobile home where KH was kidnapped, officers found marijuana, a counterfeit blue oxycodone pill, hypodermic needles, a glass pipe, a white crystal powder-like substance, and baggies. KH borrowed money for the two drug dealers, so they kidnapped him because he didn’t have their money, or pills.

Boner Candidate #2: UTAH CITY

Builders started from the ground where Geneva Steel Works once stood on the east shore of Utah Lake in Vineyard. There have been attempts to name this new area on X, formally known as Twitter, as Utah City. Which Utah City, Utah has this certain ring to it’s name that echoes all too familiar. Colorado City, Colorado is one of those echoes. New York City, New York echoes all these familiarities as well. We can do better at naming things because they should make sense. We have Sandy, Utah that’s completely landlocked which doesn’t make sense, we can do better.

Boner Candidate #3: LIES UPON LIES UPON LIES. HE IS JUST A BIG FAT BAG OF GAS.

Former United States President, Donald Trump, has been on record to lie multiple times. Whether you believe them, or not they are easily disputed. Especially because some of his lies are about 9/11. He lied about being at ‘Ground Zero’ and he lied about donating $10,000 to the Twin Towers Fund. He claimed thousands of New Jersey Muslims were cheering as the towers fell down. After the World Trade Centers fell, Trump bragged that his building is of the tallest. Trump claimed to see the terrorist attack from his apartment, and that helped clear the rubble at ground zero.

