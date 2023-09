On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with Frank Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine, then we sort through Big Boy news and vote for our Boner of the Day. After that we conduct an X-Poll about foods that were ruined by mothers cooking, and we play another round of Beat Gina. Then, Gina gives us a Mohammed eating update, and we finish the morning with a Boner Recap, news and an interview with Festa Italiana.

