Boner of the Day for September 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: BEETLEJUICE VS BOBERTJUICE

Representative Lauren Boebert was at a theatre venue seeing Beetlejuice and officials say she was causing a disturbance. She was vaping inside, singing loudly, and was also filming the performance, which is against the theatre rules. She was with a man and when they were told to leave the theatre but they refused. They were then escorted out and Boebert is seen to have made a gesture at the person escorting them.

via Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: MAN, THAT IS A GREAT HR DEPARTMENT

A janitorial worker in Oregon named Steven Urenda received a package from the HR department of where he used to work. He opened it up, and there was a chocolate penis and scrotum in the box with the words “Eat A D**k! ” Urenda reported this to higher officials in the company. Shipping information of the package was still on the box, so Urenda could see who sent it. It was sent from HR department worker Jessica Carlin. She apologized for the incident and gave Urenda a $50 giftcard.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: SO IS THIS THE ‘UTAH WAY?’

Two transgender girls are suing the state for not letting them try out for the girl’s sports team at their schools. Now a judge named Keith Kelly, is giving the state access to the two minor girls health records. The girls attorney’s don’t agree with this since the girls are minors and their health records are not relevant. The judge also wants to release their mental health records to the state. The girls attorney has called for plaintiff health records to be released to make them feel the same sense as the girls.

via Salt Lake Tribune