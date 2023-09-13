Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.13.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, September 15th

Kid Quill at Kilby Court

Taylor’s Version (Taylor Swift Night) at The Depot (18+)

Sunday, Spetember 17th

Daniel Caesar atThe Complex (low tickets)

The Lumineers w/ James Bay at USANA – rescheduled date

On Sale at 10am on Friday –

Haken on February 13 at The Depot (21+)

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Haunted Houses Open:

Nightmare on 13 th – Link

Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link



Fear Factory – Link

Utah State Fair – Through 17th – Link

2023 Oktoberfest at Bewilder Brewing 9/16-9/24 – Link

Saturday, September 16th

2023 Day of “Wreck”oning Demolition Derby at State Fair Grounds – Link

2023 9th & 9th Street Festival – Link

2023 Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link

2023 Gallivan Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival at Gallivan Center – Link

Bike Prom – start at Front Climbing Club- Link

Festa Italiana SLC 2023 at Gateway – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Weber State at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

West Jordan Monster Truck Rally 2023 at West Jordan Arena – Link

Strength in Shades – Featuring Women + BIPOC Owned Market at Publik Coffee – Link

AFSP Suicide Walks – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link