Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.13.2023

Friday, September 15th
Kid Quill at Kilby Court
Taylor’s Version (Taylor Swift Night) at The Depot (18+)
Sunday, Spetember 17th
Daniel Caesar atThe Complex (low tickets)
The Lumineers w/ James Bay at USANA – rescheduled date
On Sale at 10am on Friday –
- Haken on February 13 at The Depot (21+)
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Haunted Houses Open:
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Day Haunt at Nightmare on 13th Haunted House – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Utah State Fair – Through 17th – Link
2023 Oktoberfest at Bewilder Brewing 9/16-9/24 – Link
Saturday, September 16th
2023 Day of “Wreck”oning Demolition Derby at State Fair Grounds – Link
2023 9th & 9th Street Festival – Link
2023 Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link
2023 Gallivan Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival at Gallivan Center – Link
Bike Prom – start at Front Climbing Club- Link
Festa Italiana SLC 2023 at Gateway – Link
Utah Utes Football vs. Weber State at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
West Jordan Monster Truck Rally 2023 at West Jordan Arena – Link
Strength in Shades – Featuring Women + BIPOC Owned Market at Publik Coffee – Link
AFSP Suicide Walks – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link