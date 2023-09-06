Boner of the Day for September 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEEDED A SHORTCUT, SO WE MADE ONE.

Construction workers from China have been arrested for making irreversible damage to the Great Wall of China, after using an excavator to make a shortcut. The workers, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were contracted to work on another construction project nearby. They both have been charged with destroying a cultural relic. Word from officials say that the damage from the breach is something that cannot be repaired. This portion of the Great Wall of China can be dated back to the Ming Dynasty, from 1368 to 1644.

via Newser

Boner Candidate #2: GENDER REVEAL PARTIES ARE SO FUN.

Gender reveal parties going wrong has become more of a normity, rather than a cultural phenomena. Recently a pilot has died after another gender reveal party went wrong, and it was caught on camera. The video indicates a plane dropping pink dust above the gender reveal party, before the left wing detaches. The plane was left to take a corkscrew path to the ground, as the party keeps cheering on oblivious of what just happened. Authorities reported that the pilot was taken to the hospital to be treated, where he eventually passed away from his injuries.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: THEY PUT A SPELL ON ME.

A Saratoga Springs woman has been apprehended, because she had to fight off some witches who put a spell on her. Katelyn Oxendine, 24, started banging on a front door of a residential home, and once the elderly homeowner opened the door, Katelyn began pushing her back further inside. Cops have said the victims suffered bite marks, bruising, a blood nose, burst blood vessels in the eyes and swollen lips which required medical attention. She has multiple charges from the incident including a third-degree felony, as well as multiple misdemeanors.

via MSN