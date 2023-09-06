Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.06.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, September 8th

Emo Night Brooklyn at The Depot – 18+

Saturday, September 9th

Kawaii Rave The Depot 18+

On Sale at 10am today –

Excision at The Great Saltair June 8 & 9

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smith’s Ball Park- Link

Friday, September 8th

Honey Days Festival (Day 1) at Commonwealth Room – Link

Saturday, September 9th

Honey Days Festival (Day 2) at Commonwealth Room – Link

Caitlyn Smith at the State Room – Link

SLAM ROCK YOUTH CONCERTS – Link

2023 Avenues Street Fair – Link

2023 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link

ROLLER DERBY DOUBLE-HEADER: Blondes vs Bombshells at Derby Depot – Link

Sunday, September 10th

2023 Outdoor Concert Series: FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS at Red Butte – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link