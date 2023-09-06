Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.06.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, September 8th
Emo Night Brooklyn at The Depot – 18+
Saturday, September 9th
Kawaii Rave The Depot 18+
On Sale at 10am today –
- Excision at The Great Saltair June 8 & 9
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smith’s Ball Park- Link
Friday, September 8th
Honey Days Festival (Day 1) at Commonwealth Room – Link
Saturday, September 9th
Honey Days Festival (Day 2) at Commonwealth Room – Link
Caitlyn Smith at the State Room – Link
SLAM ROCK YOUTH CONCERTS – Link
2023 Avenues Street Fair – Link
2023 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link
ROLLER DERBY DOUBLE-HEADER: Blondes vs Bombshells at Derby Depot – Link
Sunday, September 10th
2023 Outdoor Concert Series: FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS at Red Butte – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link