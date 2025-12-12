Boner Candidate #1: SHE STABBED HIS HOSE

Jermecia Denise Murphy was arrested after setting fire to a vacant Dallas home and then cutting firefighters’ hose as they worked to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews arrived just after midnight and put out the flames within about 40 minutes, with investigators later deeming the fire intentionally set. Murphy, who faces multiple charges and is expected to receive arson charges as well, remains in Dallas County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Boner Candidate #2: SOME ASS-HAT HAS RUINED CHRISTMAS IN COUNTY DURHAM

A long-standing Christmas tree in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, was deliberately chopped down just hours after its lights were switched on, causing significant upset in the village. Police believe the act was intentional vandalism and are treating the incident very seriously. Authorities are appealing for witnesses and requesting any CCTV or doorbell footage to help identify those responsible.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO MAKE SPERM COMPLETELY SAFE,

A major investigation has found that a sperm donor carrying a dangerous, undetected genetic mutation linked to cancer has fathered at least 197 children across 14 countries. Some of these children have already developed cancer, and several have died, prompting doctors and families to call for stronger global limits on sperm-donor use. Although the sperm was not sold to UK clinics, a small number of British women who travelled to Denmark for treatment have been informed they used this donor. The case has intensified debate over international sperm-donation practices, with experts warning that while screening is extensive, it cannot catch every rare genetic risk.

