!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE KENOSHA KILLER RE-EMERGES AS CLUELESS AS EVER.

Kyle Rittenhouse resurfaced online seeking favor with MAGA supporters by claiming, without evidence, that fluoride in drinking water is “making people gay.” The post follows his return to social media after a period of backlash from Trump supporters and coincided with an appearance on Alex Jones’s show, echoing similar conspiracy theories. Experts reiterated that there is no scientific link between water fluoridation and sexual orientation.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: LOOK AT IT THIS WAY. YOU GOT TWO SURGERIES FOR THE PRICE OF ONE.

An Argentine man, Jorge Baseto, went viral after doctors at a hospital in Córdoba mistakenly performed a vasectomy on him instead of his scheduled gallbladder surgery. The error occurred after his procedure was postponed, and staff failed to check his chart, treating him as a routine vasectomy patient scheduled for that day. Doctors later told Baseto the vasectomy was likely irreversible and downplayed the mistake, saying he could still conceive through artificial insemination. Devastated by the negligence, Baseto is now considering legal action against the hospital and medical staff.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS A GUY WHO IS UP FRONT AND HONEST ABOUT WHO HE IS.

Texas police arrested fugitive Kruz Dean Wanser in connection with the suspicious death of 37-year-old Margaret Pennington, who was found deceased inside an Azle home, though her cause of death is still pending. Wanser drew attention after appearing in a booking photo wearing a sweatshirt with a threatening message, and authorities charged him with evidence tampering involving a human corpse, drug offenses, and a parole violation. Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read Here