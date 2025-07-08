Boner Of The Day From July 8th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE FOLK WHO ANALYZE THE URINE…WE CALL ‘EM THE WEE FOLK…CAN ONLY ACCEPT AUTHORIZED SAMPLES.

The Saltoun Surgery is a medical clinic in Scotland, they are asking local residents to stop bringing in “inappropriate or unsolicited” urine samples. Aberideenshire took it to social media stating that doctors and staff have been receiving “high volume” of unsolicited urine samples. Such as receiving them in non-medical household containers instead of sterile sample containers. The post said “Please be advised that we are no longer able to accept urine sample unless they have been specifically requested by the practice. This change is necessary due to the high volume of inappropriate or unsolicited samples being submitted, which affects our ability to provide timely care to all patients.” One of the doctors said the culprits are usually older patients seeking to be tested for urinary tract infections without first consulting with medical experts.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS NOT A GOOD DECISION.

Officers were dispatched to a apartment when a late night prank turned into a string of charges for a man on Monday. Reports were made to the local police stating “a naked man was screaming and running through the hallways waking up neighbors.” When officers made contact with the man who name is Dakota James Kirby he quickly admitted “I was trying to play a prank on my girlfriend by running naked in the hallway. It was not a good decision.” Kirby was taken into custody and was charged with indecent exposure and the outstanding warrant. Than Woman who identified as Kirby’s girlfriend contacted police to report that her apartment had been ransacked. She said that Kirby had been staying at the apartment for three days and was the only one home when it happened. When police came to the apartment they saw clothes everywhere, a smashed T.V., a shower head that had been ripped out, a broken window, and a hole in the wall. The woman also gave officers a bag that belonged to Kirby that contained needles and empty baggies.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THIS MAN IS NOT A HERO, HE’S A CROOK WHO CHEATED PEOPLE OUT OF THEIR MONEY.

Dr. Kirk Moore is being accused of running a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card scheme. Though people stood outside of the federal courthouse Monday morning in support of Dr. Moore. A grand jury returned an indictment back in January 2023. It says that Moore and three other co-defendants ran a Covid-19 vaccine scheme out of the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah. They had been charged with running the scheme and destroying legitimate vaccine doses, along with administering saline shots to minors. Along with the speakers were previous patients House Speaker Mike Shultz, and Dr. Moore’s son. The son stated “I’m standing her today not just as a son if a man on trial, but as the son of my hero, I’ve watched him walk through fire these past few years. I’ve seen the headlines, I’ve heard the rumors but I’ve also seen him hold his head high.”

Along with Dr. Moore being charged, Utah House Speaker, Mike Schultz was among those who rallied on Monday on behalf of Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Moore. Shultz spoke at the rally on behalf of Dr. Moore. Along with Shultz Utah legislators Rep. Karianne Lisonbee and Rep. Trevor Lee. Dr. Moore’s charges from 2023 when they allege that “he destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government provided Covid-19 vaccines, and distributed at least 1,937 does”

