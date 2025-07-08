Boners

Radio From Hell | 7.08.2025

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine. After that, Bill tells us about his Moab trip and award Boner of the Day. Then we take your calls with Hello Yeah What, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!

