Radio From Hell Wellness Check for July 8th, 2025

Revitalize and Recharge While Traveling

Summer is often time for travel and vacations. Whether you’re escaping to the beach or visiting the theme park with your kids, taking time to rest and recharge is vital to your wellbeing. Here’s some tips to help your vacation recharge your battery instead of draining it.

Unplug Do your best to put your phone away and live in the moment. Take your photos but wait to upload them until you’re back home or in the hotel. Living in the moment will help create memories to last a lifetime.

Slow down Take a moment, or several, to relax from the go-go-go of daily life. If your travel itinerary is packed from sun-up to sundown, give yourself permission to pause and breathe before having a meal or going to sleep. If possible, work in a whole day of relaxation.

Seek connection If you are travelling with friends and family do your best to spend quality time talking and playing together. If you are travelling alone, talk to the locals, the person who serves your food at the restaurant, and drives you to the hotel. Connection, even with strangers, can be uplifting and healing.

Disconnect from the worries at home Vacations are a great time to let go of our daily stressors, such as work and carpools. Do your best not to worry or think about the daily grind while you travel. The things at home will still be there when you get back.

Keep up your healthy habits. While vacations can disrupt our exercise, sleep, and healthy eating schedule, do your best to work at least some of that while traveling. Even if your movement practice looks different, or your meals are all at restaurants, you can still work in some stretching, eat some vegetables and get quality sleep.

Have fun! Vacations are a time to celebrate our lives, family, and incredible planet. Be sure to do something that brings you joy while you travel. Try to find small moments of play, savoring good food, relaxing, or whatever it is that brings you joy.



Vacations can be the emotional and physical reset we need to keep up with our daily lives. Being intentional about recharging while we travel can help ensure we are ready to take on our daily tasks when we return home. Have fun, take some deep breaths, and enjoy your time away.

