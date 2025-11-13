Boner of the Day From November 13th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HAPPY EXPLODING WHALE DAY

On November 12, 1970, a failed attempt to remove a dead sperm whale in Florence, Oregon, using dynamite resulted in a spectacular explosion, showering blubber and debris over the area, a moment later immortalized by Portland’s KATU news. This bizarre event became a cult phenomenon, fueled by humorist Dave Barry and revived in the age of viral videos, leading to the declaration of November 12 as “Exploding Whale Day” in Florence. Over time, the quirky commemoration has grown into a weeklong celebration, turning the odd moment in history into a beloved local holiday.

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE ALWAYS THOUGHT THAT SLEEP IS THE BEST MEDICINE.

A 44-year-old male nurse in Wuerselen, Germany, was convicted of murdering at least 10 patients and attempting to kill 27 others by injecting them with lethal doses of sedatives and painkillers to make his night shifts easier. Despite claiming he only wanted to help patients sleep, prosecutors argued that he showed a complete lack of empathy and responsibility toward the elderly patients in his care. The nurse was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and investigations are ongoing into additional suspicious cases throughout his career.

Boner Candidate #3: AT OUR SCHOOL THE POLICY IS TO EXPEL THE VICTIMS.

A Louisiana middle school student was expelled after striking a male classmate who shared AI-generated nude photos of her. The incident occurred after the girl confronted the boy for distributing the explicit images, which she claimed were fabricated. The boy reportedly used AI technology to create the photos and spread them without her consent. The student confronted the classmate and struck him on the back of the head. The student was expelled for using violence. The school’s decision to expel the student and not the classmate has sparked debate on how schools handles violence and bullying.

