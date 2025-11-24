Boner of the Day From November 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HERE’S YOUR BONUS CHECK. DON’T TRY TO CASH IT.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem admitted during a Las Vegas press conference that the “bonus checks” she handed to TSA employees were actually symbolic documents verifying upcoming direct deposits. The event was part of her announcement of $10,000 bonuses for select TSA staff as well as a more than $1 billion investment in airport security checkpoint upgrades. She also stated that security personnel nationwide would receive additional training as part of the initiative.

Boner Candidate #2: TELL ME HOW MANY EGGS A CHICKEN CAN LAY. I WARN YOU…I HAVE A GUN.

Peter Riera fired several shots outside a Port St. Lucie pub after a drunken dispute over chicken egg production, though no one was hit. Police said the argument escalated when Riera, who claimed to be a farmer, grew paranoid and accused the others of trying to deceive him. Riera now faces multiple felony charges, while two of the victims were also charged for resisting officers during the investigation.

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S A LIAR, YOU’RE A LIAR…THEY ALL SEEM TO BE LYING LIARS WHO LIE.

Sen. Bill Cassidy defended his pivotal support for confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, even as Kennedy has since upended federal vaccine policy. Pressed on CNN about whether Kennedy misled him regarding his anti-vaccine intentions, Cassidy refused to criticize him directly, despite Kennedy’s abrupt dismissal of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and other controversial actions. The senator has nonetheless publicly rebuked Kennedy for what he calls irresponsible moves, including altering how the CDC presents its stance on vaccines and autism. The tension comes amid broader public outcry, including criticism from Kennedy’s own family, over the secretary’s efforts to reshape U.S. vaccine policy.

