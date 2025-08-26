Boners of the Day For August 26th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THOSE ITALIAN SOCCER FANS ARE SO LOVING, SO KIND.

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie was racially abused by individuals in the away section while warming down after Juventus’ 2-0 win over Parma, prompting the club to strongly condemn the incident and pledge cooperation with authorities. McKennie, a key player for both Juventus and the U.S. national team, has previously been targeted by racist chants in Serie A, reflecting a broader issue of racism in Italian football. Similar incidents have occurred across Europe recently, including in Germany and England, highlighting the persistent problem of racial abuse in the sport. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has labeled these recurring episodes as “unacceptable,” urging stronger action against racism in football.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE ALL SEEN THE PICTURES FROM HISTORY…HITLER AND MUSSOLINI AND ROOSEVELT AT THE NEGOTIATING TABLE TO END THE WAR.

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after inaccurately claiming on Meet the Press that World War II ended through negotiation, ignoring the fact that it concluded with the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Vance used this argument to support Donald Trump’s proposed diplomatic approach to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. His remarks sparked backlash for demonstrating a misunderstanding of major historical events. Critics pointed out that WWII ended not through negotiation, but through decisive military actions and total surrender.

Boner Candidate #3: AND I WAS SUPERMAN TOO

Dean Cain, former Superman actor, was widely mocked online after struggling through an obstacle course at an ICE training facility during a Fox News segment. The ridicule intensified after Cain announced he was joining ICE, prompting criticism from public figures like John Oliver and John Leguizamo. A viral video of the incident has made Cain the target of jokes, especially from left-leaning commentators.

