Boners of the Day For September 16th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS MY SEVEN YEAR OLD SOULMATE

At a vigil for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a tribute that drew attention for a confusing claim about meeting Kirk in 2001, when Kirk would have been only seven years old. Kennedy described their first encounter as deeply meaningful, calling them “soulmates” after appearing on Kirk’s podcast, likely confusing the date with 2021. The tribute, meant to honor Kirk, instead sparked social media criticism and speculation over the timeline error. The event featured several conservative leaders, though Donald Trump was notably absent, promising instead to attend Kirk’s upcoming funeral in Arizona.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN’T DO THAT, I’M A BILLIONAIRE

Billionaire Trump supporter Stephen Schwarzman was stopped from using tankers to fill a lake on his UK estate during a drought after residents reported the activity to Southern Water. Although the water use was technically legal, taken from standpipes and used for construction, which isn’t restricted, Southern Water said it was “appalled” given the hosepipe ban affecting local households. The water company has now banned tanker companies from collecting water for Schwarzman’s estate and is tightening regulations to prevent similar incidents. Schwarzman’s spokesperson said the estate complied with all laws and had redirected water use following the request. The incident sparked public backlash as the UK faces ongoing drought conditions, with reservoirs at record-low levels.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: IF WE PRETEND THESE THINGS NEVER HAPPENED THEN THEY NEVER HAPPENED.

The Trump administration has ordered the removal or revision of slavery-related signage and exhibits at several national parks, including materials at Harpers Ferry and the President’s House Site in Philadelphia. These actions follow a 2025 executive order aimed at eliminating what Trump called “corrosive ideology” from federal institutions, which officials are interpreting to include content on racism, slavery, Indigenous persecution, and more. Park staff have been directed to report and remove items deemed non-compliant, including the historic photo “The Scourged Back,” which depicts the brutal scars of an enslaved man. Historians and advocates warn this move represents a dangerous federal overreach and an attempt to erase key aspects of U.S. history. Critics argue that removing such content distorts public understanding of America’s past and undermines the role of national parks as places of education and reflection.

