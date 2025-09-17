Boners of the Day For September 17th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NOW I HAVE TO SELL MY JET SKI

Publishers Clearing House, famous for its long-running prize giveaways, has filed for bankruptcy and is unable to honor payouts to winners before July 15, 2023. ARB Interactive, which bought PCH’s assets, refused to cover the \$26 million in promised prizes, leaving many recipients, including disabled veterans, without financial support. The company’s decline, marked by a significant drop in revenue, has left former winners in financial turmoil.

Boner Candidate #2: IN MEMORIAM FOR SOME BUT NOT FOR OTHERS

The 2025 Emmys’ “In Memoriam” segment, which honored TV figures who passed away in the past year, drew attention for omitting several notable names. Missing from the tribute were Graham Greene, Tony Todd, Lynne Marie Stewart, Jonathan Joss, and Hulk Hogan, despite their significant contributions to television. The segment, set to a moving musical performance by Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill, included tributes to stars like David Lynch and John Amos but left out these key figures, sparking discussion on social media.

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR SOUP IS CAUSING ME STRONG DISCOMFORT.

A Shanghai court has ordered two 17-year-olds to pay 2.2 million yuan (\$309,000) in compensation after they urinated in soup at a Haidilao hotpot restaurant, filming and sharing the incident online. The court ruled the teens’ actions violated property rights and damaged the restaurant’s reputation, causing public outrage, although no one consumed the contaminated broth. The teens’ parents were also held responsible, required to cover operational damages, cleaning costs, and legal fees.

