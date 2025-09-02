Boners of the Day For September 2nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NALL THEY DO IS LOOK AT THE TV AND THEY LIE

In response to Homeland Security Secretary Kirsti Noem’s claim that Donald Trump saved Los Angeles from destruction by deploying the National Guard, Rep. Robert Garcia sharply criticized her remarks as false and out of touch. Speaking on MSNBC, Garcia pointed out long-term crime reductions in LA and rejected the idea that military intervention was necessary or effective. He also condemned current ICE raids, emphasizing that many detained individuals are hardworking immigrants without criminal records.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: SAY ‘I’M SORRY I GRABBED THE HAT FROM A LITTLE KID.’ THE REST OF YOUR APOLOGY SHOWS WHAT YOU REALLY ARE.

Piotr Szczerek, a Polish CEO, issued a public apology after a viral incident at the U.S. Open, where he took a tennis pro’s hat from a young fan. Szczerek explained that he mistakenly thought the player, Kamil Majchrzak, was giving him the hat for his sons, leading to his poor judgment. He expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging the hurt caused and sending the hat back to the boy with an apology. Szczerek reflected on how the incident taught him a painful lesson in humility, despite years of supporting children and young athletes.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY, TAKE VACCINES OFF THE MARKET, BUT BEANS IS A STEP TOO FAR.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging the 2024 Dietary Guidelines, particularly a recommendation to elevate beans and other legumes as key protein sources, a shift endorsed by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. This committee argued that beans are crucial for both nutrition and sustainability, offering protein, fiber, and micronutrients while contributing less to climate change compared to animal products. However, Kennedy criticized the committee’s report as “unreadable” and politically motivated, and plans to start fresh with the guidelines. This push could impact key areas like school lunches and SNAP programs, where beans are a cost-effective, nutritious option. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s efforts to eliminate artificial dyes in food are gaining traction, reflecting his broader agenda to improve food quality.

Read Here