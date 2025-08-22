Boners of the Day From August 22nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: “Didn’t I say NOT Guilty?”

Atlanta Judge, Henry M. Newkirk, mistakenly gave the wrong verdict during the end of a murder trial. Alton Oliver was being accused of shooting and murdering Fulton County Deputy James Thomas in December of 2022. Alton Oliver was found innocent on all charges and waited for the judge to declare him innocent. The judge then stated, “We, the jury, find the defendant guilty as to all six counts with the bill of indictment. Sheriff, will you please hand this to the state’s counsel and pass it over to–.” The crowd seem shocked in which Newkirk then asked “Didn’t I say ‘not?” People from the court room replied no, Newkirk then apologized and corrected himself.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: “As if we don’t have enough real things to worry about”

A fake School Shooter call was made and caused chaos at Villanova University. A false 911 call claimed that there was active shooter at the campus and one individual was killed. The school made an announcement to the students that there was an active shooter in which students and victims panicked and embraced each other. The students and visitors were placed into a shelter until the situation was resolved. University President Rev. Peter Donohue stated, “Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax–there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus. While that is a blessing and relief, I know today’s events have shaken our entire community.”

Boner Candidate #3: “Have you had them Freyerz Wings? They’re worth going to jail for!”

Door-dash customer Janiyah Jones is facing felony after causing almost $10,000 in damages to door-dash driver, Faith Morris, vehicle after they failed to deliver chicken wings. Morris says that her phone service ended up shutting down while in the middle of a delivery and would be unable to complete the order. She states, “Within five minutes, T-Mobile shuts my phone off. I’m shocked, we pull up to the location but the address will not load because my app won’t load anymore. I sit outside the customer’s house for 10 minutes and [was] calling T-Mobile to see if they’ll turn my phone back on.” The customer then tracked down the driver and accused Morris of stealing her food. Morris denied the accusation and Jones then proceeded to throw a brick at the windshield of Morris’s car and break the windows with a tire iron. Morris stated, “It was so crazy how the glass was just raining from the sky when she was hitting it.”

