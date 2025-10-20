Boner Candidate #1: GAVIN NEWSOME SAYS THIS IS WRONG AND DANGEROUS…NO KIDDING.

During a Marine Corps 250th anniversary live-fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton, an artillery shell prematurely detonated over Interstate 5 in California, striking a patrol vehicle with shrapnel but causing no injuries. The incident led to the immediate suspension of further live ordnance firing and prompted an internal investigation by the Marine Corps. California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized the exercise as dangerous, while federal officials defended it as safe and necessary military training. The event highlighted ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities, particularly over military activity and public safety.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: WE MUST DENY PEOPLE THE RIGHT TO BE WHO THEY ARE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection implemented a rule requiring airlines to replace the X gender marker on passports with either M or F, causing concern among non-binary and trans travelers. While X markers remain legally valid due to a court order, advocates worry the rule could lead to confusion, discrimination, and possible travel disruptions for those using the marker. Legal experts say the policy’s enforcement remains unclear and may vary depending on individual agents, leading to inconsistent treatment at international airports. Some, like scientist Dr. July Pilowsky, have already faced invasive scrutiny at borders due to gender expression and fear the new rule will worsen such experiences. Though X markers are still seen as a crucial step forward for gender-inclusive documentation, advocates believe this policy could undermine that progress and may face future legal challenges.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS JUST TRYING TO GET HER BACK INTO CUSTODY

A Utah probation officer, William Quinn Stickney, was arrested for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit conduct from a woman under his supervision. Investigators uncovered text messages showing an inappropriate relationship, which Stickney admitted to, along with deleting messages that suggested intimacy. He has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Read Here