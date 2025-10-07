Boners of the Day From October 7th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE ROMAN EMPERORS DID IT.

The U.S. Treasury plans to issue a “Trump Dollar” coin to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, featuring a controversial design depicting former President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt during the 2024 election. The design takes advantage of a loophole in U.S. coin law by placing Trump’s image on the front of the coin, avoiding the legal restrictions on portraits of living presidents. The coin will be part of a special series authorized by Congress through the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act, though some question its legality and intent.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: STEPHEN MILLER HAS HIS FINGER ON THE PULSE OF BLACK AMERICA.

Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to Donald Trump, claims that Black Chicagoans are “thrilled” with ICE raids and the fear they instill in the community, a statement that has been widely criticized as disconnected from reality. The article humorously mocks Miller’s claim, suggesting that his understanding of Black Chicagoans’ feelings comes from an imaginary “friend” named George Tropicana, who supposedly lives in Canada. Social media posts and public sentiment indicate that Miller’s assertion is far from accurate, with many opposing his views.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED…TRY, TRY AGAIN.

38 year old Delmar Ray Barney was arrested for allegedly setting three fires outside his ex-wife’s Richfield home between September 11 and 24, 2023. The fires, which investigators determined to be arson, caused significant damage and put the woman and her children in immediate danger. Surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony from the woman linked Barney to the incidents, with her recognizing his distinctive walk and identifying his shoes and gloves. The third fire, which occurred on September 24, resulted in an explosion that endangered the victims while they were inside the home. Barney was arrested after being found at his residence and faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, and violating a protective order.

Read Here