Boners of the Day From September 18th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: LEFT OVERS

A 28-year-old woman has been hosting family dinners for a year, spending hours cooking and even buying extra chairs for her large family. During a recent dinner, her mother took a large amount of leftovers without permission, causing a heated argument after the woman confronted her. Now, feeling disrespected and unsupported, she’s decided to stop hosting and is questioning whether she overreacted, as her family thinks she’s being dramatic.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: THE ADS YOU HAVE TO WATCH ARE FOR PRUNES AND CREAMED CORN

In China, some public bathrooms have implemented a system where users must watch an advertisement to access toilet paper, with the option to pay to skip the ads. This controversial move aims to reduce waste by preventing people from taking excessive amounts of free toilet paper. However, it has been criticized for potential hygiene issues and the inconvenience it causes, especially if someone’s phone battery runs out or they lack spare change.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: CUPID WILL RECOVER AND MOVE TO DONKEYLAND

Cupid, a 2-year-old wild burro in Southern California, is recovering after being shot with an arrow, the latest victim in a series of attacks on donkeys in the region since June. The arrow punctured her lung, but after emergency surgery, she is stable and expected to join a sanctuary once healed. DonkeyLand, a rescue group, is offering a $24,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with at least six similar bow-and-arrow attacks on burros. Wild burros, an iconic symbol of the American Southwest, are protected by federal law and play an important role in the community by helping prevent wildfires and maintaining local ecosystems.

Read Here