Boner Fight for June 19th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: Son, You’ve Got a Doggie Diaper on Your Head

Workers at an Oakland McDonald’s with a COVID-19 outbreak filed a public nuisance lawsuit Tuesday against management for an alleged failure to create a safe work environment that prevents the spread of the virus. The four workers suing the franchise at 4514 Telegraph Ave., allege they were asked to report to work even when they were sick. The plaintiffs said they were also initially given doggie diapers and coffee filters to use as face coverings. “They were provided as a stopgap but were completely inadequate, and it’s somewhat offensive that the company wouldn’t provide adequate masks,” said Michael Rubin, the attorney representing the workers. “Eventually they were given masks meant for one-time use, but they were told to use them day after day after day.” Rubin added, “One worker who had symptoms complained of being sick and said she couldn’t breathe and was told by the manager to just pull the mask down, which means this woman was infecting other people.” Rubin says 25 cases of coronavirus were traced to the restaurant and infections were found in at least 11 workers and traced to several family members and seven workers at a nearby Berkeley location. Rubin explained the managers at the Oakland restaurant and a nearby Berkeley franchise had a meeting and claims this likely led to the spread between the two locations.

Boner Candidate #2: Are You Going to Wear Pants to the Movies??

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest exhibitor, has unveiled plans to re-open after coronavirus forced it to close its more than 600 venues in the U.S. for nearly four months. The company is expected to resume operations in 450 of those locations on July 15 and expects to be almost fully operational by the time that Disney’s “Mulan” debuts on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” bows on July 31. As part of that process, AMC is reducing its seating capacity in order to help people social distance, it is implementing new cleaning procedures, placing hand-sanitizing stations throughout its theaters and encouraging contact-less and cash-free concessions. “We didn’t rush to reopen,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said in an interview with Variety. “There were some jurisdictions in some states, such as Georgia and Texas, that allowed people to reopen theaters in mid-May. We opted to remain closed, so we could give the country time to get a better handle on coronavirus. We wanted to use this time to figure out how best to open and how to do so safely.”

