Geek News For August 4th, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The new Spider-Man movie has begun production.
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman Remake
The 1958 film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is getting a remake directed by Tim Burton and staring Margot Robbie.
Quiet Place Part 3
Quiet Place part 3 is set to release July of 2027.
Original Star Wars Anniversary
Star Wars: A New Hope is set to release April 30, 2027 to Theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
K-Pop Demon Hunters
Netflix’s New Movie K-Pop Demon Hunters has reached #1 on Billboards Soundtracks and #8 for the all-genre Billboard 200.
Megan 2.0
Megan 2.0 had a disastrous opening with the directors apologizing and set to not release the film in Japan.