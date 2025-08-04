Geek News For August 4th, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The new Spider-Man movie has begun production.

Read Here

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman Remake

The 1958 film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is getting a remake directed by Tim Burton and staring Margot Robbie.

Read Here

Quiet Place Part 3

Quiet Place part 3 is set to release July of 2027.

Read Here

Original Star Wars Anniversary

Star Wars: A New Hope is set to release April 30, 2027 to Theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Read Here

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Netflix’s New Movie K-Pop Demon Hunters has reached #1 on Billboards Soundtracks and #8 for the all-genre Billboard 200.

Read Here

Megan 2.0

Megan 2.0 had a disastrous opening with the directors apologizing and set to not release the film in Japan.

Read Here