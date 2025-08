King of the Hill (Reboot/Season 14, Monday August 4, Hulu)



Wednesday (Season 2, Wednesday August 6, Netflix)



Platonic (Season 2, Wednesday August 6, Apple TV+)



The Pickup (Movie, Wednesday August 6, Prime Video)



Necaxa (New Series, Thursday August 7, FXX/Hulu)



Demascus (New Series, Thursday August 7, Tubi)



Outlander: Blood of My Blood (New Series, Friday August 8, Starz)