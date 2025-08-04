Boners of the Day For August 4th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I GUESS THEY FOUND THE PERFECT PLACE TO MAKE A COMMERCIAL

A commercial is being shot for a “unique” dating website. Whitedate is a dating website only for those of white color. Some statements made on the website include “We know where we come from, where we belong, and wish to share the feeling with like-minded partners. “, “We are exclusive, not discriminatory.” and “We follow classic roles where strong men take the lead and graceful women play the game. Wisely.” And to top it all off, the commercial for this horrendous dating website is being filmed and made in our very own Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boner Candidate #2: YEAH, LIKE ANY BLUE STATE EDUCATOR WANTS TO TEACH IN OKLAHOMA

A new test is being added to schools in Oklahoma, new teachers must take a “America First” test before they can begin teaching. “We put the Bible back in our history standards,” Walters stated, also saying that this ‘America First’ test would include questions based on American history and “common sense.” Walter states that one of the reasonings for this change and added test is teaching of gender identity of other states. “We started seeing states like California, New York, Maine as well, that are putting out directives… saying ‘In this state you’ve got to teach your 27 genders’,” Walter said. Trump as issued an order stating that only two genders are recognized, male and female. “We love President Trump in Oklahoma,” Walters stated, also saying that the MAGA agenda is “saving education.”

Boner Candidate #3: MAKING AMERICA GREAT WITH A RUSTED OUT, ANCIENT, SOVIET CAR

A tweet from the official GOP account is making its rounds. The tweet states “The One Big Beautiful bill drive the return of the great American car.” with an image of Trump wearing a MAGA hat, doing his little dance in front of a Lada 1200 with the headline “MAKING AUTOMOBILES GREAT AGAIN.” The Lada 1200 is not an American-Made vehicle and was made in Russia and the vehicle that appears in the image seems to be a early model from the 1970s and 80s, meaning its possible it was made during the soviet union.

