Geek News For August 7th, 2025

The Batman 2

Filming set to begin in the spring of 2026 and directed by the one and only James Gunn.

Star Wars: Star Fighter

New Stars Wars spin-off series set to release in May of 2027 starring Ryan Gosling and Matt Smith.

Spider-Punk Movie

Fan Favorite Spider-Punk from the spider-verse is getting his own animated movie.

Hulu App Disappearing

The Hulu app merging with Disney Plus and set to disappear.

Star Trek Phase II Documentary

New Documentary on the ‘what could’ve been’ Star Trek: Phase II.

Poltergeist House Airbnb

The house from the movie ‘Poltergeist’ is n0w available as an Airbnb with haunting decor.

