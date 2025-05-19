Geek News For May 19th, 2025

Alien: Earth Plot and More

Alien Earth is finally coming to TV on August 12th. Here is what you may want or need to know before the release!

Gears of War coming to Netflix

Netflix has picked up Gears of War and want David Leitch to direct it!

Fail-Safe by JJ Abrams

Cannes Fest is going on and JJ Abrams has a movie called Fail-Safe featuring Brie Larson that he wants someone to pick up!

Hunger Games Prequals

The Hunger Games Prequals are in the making and Raphe Fiennes has been chosen to play young President Snow.

New Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Geller is back working on the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer now featuring Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

The 3rd season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming in July and here is what you need to know!

Mickey 17 Streaming

If you missed Mickey 17 in theaters, don’t fret. You can stream it on Max coming on May 24th.

Animated Movies Getting Pushed Back

The animated versions of Legends of Aang and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 have been pushed back due to the time it is taking to make them

